Terrace Martin announces new group The Pollyseeds with Robert Glasper and Kamasi Washington

Super-producer, multi-instrumentalist and Kendrick Lamar associate Terrace Martin has announced an exciting new project called The Pollyseeds. A collection of musicians and producers from across hip-hop, jazz, and R&B, it features contributions from Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, and singer Rose Gold, among others.

In a press release, the esteemed Mr. Glasper said the band’s aim was “to honestly express yourself at a high level while paying homage, yet being current and innovating the times…” Added Rose Gold, “The band is about progression. Never becoming comfortable. Always growing. And always pushing the envelope.”

Martin has toured and performed under The Pollyseeds name before, but today, the versatile project has shared its first single, “Intentions.” The track features Chachi (aka Compton rapper Problem) and serves as an introductory taste of the group’s forthcoming debut full-length, Sounds Of Crenshaw, Vol. 1. Take a listen below.

The Sounds of Crenshaw, Vol. 1 is out July 14th via Ropeadope and Martin’s own Sounds of Crenshaw imprint. Check out the album’s tracklist below.

The Sounds of Crenshaw Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. Tapestry

02. Chef E Dubble

03. Intentions (feat. Chachi)

04. Funny How Time Flies (feat. Robert Glasper)

05. Mama D/Leimart Park

06. You and Me (feat. Rose Gold)

07. Believe

08. Up & Away

09. Wake Up

10. Your Space (feat. Wyann Vaughn)

11. Feelings of the World (feat. Rose Gold and Chachi)

12. Reprise of Us

13. Don’t Trip (feat. Preston Harris)