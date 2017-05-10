The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Summer 2017

Photo by Philip Cosores

We’re barely a third of the way through 2017, but it already feels like a monster year for music. There have been veteran acts that lived up to their reputation, like Kendrick Lamar, Future, Drake, Ryan Adams, Slowdive, Aimee Mann, Mount Eerie, Spoon, Feist, and The xx, as well as plenty of rising acts that solidified their buzz, like Sampha, Perfume Genius, Jay Som, Julie Byrne, and Migos.

But we’re not here to dwell on recorded music. We’re here to talk tours, a task we take on a few times a year to highlight the most exciting artists coming to a club, theater, arena, or stadium near you. This is the summer edition, meaning we’re not repeating any of the artists that appeared on our 2017 kickoff list. But that doesn’t mean that we’re not still anticipating some of those acts. U2 remains one of our most anticipated shows of the summer with their anniversary presentation of The Joshua Tree. Others, like Fleet Foxes, A Tribe Called Quest, Hans Zimmer, and King Crimson are still high up on our list of shows to catch as the days get longer and warmer.

But over the past few months, a host of new tours have been announced, and below you’ll find the 25 that we’re most itching to check out. Put on your sunscreen, get a Tinder date, and be sure to catch as much live music as possible this summer. You won’t be sorry.

25. Tycho w/ Todd Terje and Jaga Jazzist



Photo by Philip Cosores

Some ascents are so gradual that you hardly even notice them. That could be said for Tycho, who quietly has grown from playing small clubs and daylight festival sets to the run they have planned for early summer on the West Coast. Scott Hansen and his post-rock crew will be headlining bigger venues than ever before in support of last year’s Epoch, all of them outdoor and featuring support from like-minded soundscape crews Todd Terje and Jaga Jazzist. These are shows that feel catered toward the setting and the atmosphere, looking to milk the warm weather for all its worth and ring in the summer with proper experiences under the stars. –Philip Cosores

Summer Tour Dates:

06/27 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor

06/28 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

06/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

24. Erykah Badu



Photo by Nina Corcoran

It would seem that the deck is stacked against Erykah Badu. According to the name of her new tour, the soul queen’s involved in quite the showdown — facing off against Everythang, in fact. But if anyone has the pipes to defeat such a massive enemy, it’s Badu. The enigmatic artist has quite the range, both vocally and in her catalog. In fact, her most recent release, 2015’s But You Cain’t Use My Phone, showed that versatility and strength, fusing R&B, hip-hop, jazz, and more into a virtuosic yet unpretentious show. So when she brings that full arsenal of skills against Everythang — including at festival stops and theaters around the world — Everythang better be ready. –Lior Phillips

Summer Tour Dates:

05/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Funk Fest

05/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Funk Fest

05/27 – Houston, TX @ Houston Arena Theater

05/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Lake Front Arena

07/06 – London, UK @ Hammerstein Theater

07/07 – London, UK @ Hammerstein Theater

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Palais des Sports

07/09 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Fest

07/11 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Fest

07/12 – Tuscany, IT @ Lucca Summer Fest

07/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tivoli Gardens

07/15 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival

07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Funk Fest

08/13 – Richmond, VA @ TBA

09/01 – Dallas, TX @ TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival

09/15 – Newark, NJ @ TBA

09/16 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

09/22-23 – Chicago, IL @ Midwives Conference

10/01-12 – Tokyo, JP @ Camp Fest

10/09-10 – Osaka, JP @ BBL

23. Incubus w/ Jimmy Eat World



Photo by Philip Cosores

2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, but hippies won’t be hogging all of the nostalgia this year. Emo kids and alt-rockers will also get their moment in the proverbial sun thanks to a tour featuring the revitalized co-headliners Incubus and Jimmy Eat World, both of which inconceivably released solid albums in recent months. JEW’s Integrity Blues is the standout of the two, though we have to give Incubus credit for thinking outside the box and bringing in Skrillex to co-produce their new record, 8. It’s the kind of move that could easily backfire, and fans will only have a few chances to see how it all comes together, as this “mini” tour only features a handful of North American dates. –Collin Brennan

Summer Tour Dates:

07/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Pavilion

07/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre

07/20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion & Festival Pier

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/23 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Theatre

08/04 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

22. Slowdive



Photo by Autumn Andel

By now, it’s not really a secret that Slowdive’s new self-titled album is arguably one of their greatest feats to date. While it’s not exactly a comeback story, per se, the idea of seeing the shoegaze legends return with something new, rather than regurgitating something old, is refreshing to say the least. That’s why we’re kind of rushing out to hear them play songs like “Slomo”, “Sugar for the Pill”, and “No Longer Making Time”. Based on their recent round of setlists, it would appear those selections are par for the course, punctuating a healthy heaping of past favorites like “Catch the Breeze” and “Star Roving”. –Michael Roffman

Summer Tour Dates:

05/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/13 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Otono

05/14 – São Paulo, BR @ Balaclava Fest

05/16 – Buenos Aries, AR @ Niceto Club

05/18 – Lima, PE @ CC Baranco

06/02 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day

06/10 – Skopje, MK @ Zdravo Mladi Festival

06/16-18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Six Four Les Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival

07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/30 – Tahar Shi, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/19 – Trondheim, NO – Pstereo Festival

08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

08/31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/07 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby Club

09/15 –16 – Angers, FR @ Levitation Fest

09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond the Tracks Festival

21. J. Cole



Photo by Ben Kaye

We’re living in a golden age of hip-hop, and few artists have done more to push the genre to new heights than the Frankfurt, Germany-born, North Carolina-based artist known as J. Cole. Rather than try to top 2014’s massive 2014 Forest Hills Drive with an even bigger follow-up, the 31-year-old rapper scaled things back a little with last year’s 4 Your Eyez Only, and it will be interesting to see how the mature, concise record will translate to the stage. Cole will have plenty of chances to test out different approaches, as his massive world tour features dates scheduled all across North America, Europe, and Australia. Whether you’re based in Cardiff, Copenhagen, or Columbia, SC, it’s time to get hyped. –Collin Brennan

Summer Tour Dates:

06/01 – Columbia, SC @ The

06/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live

06/03 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s

06/05 – Jackson, MS @ Hal & Hal’s

06/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

06/07 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

06/09 – Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Event Center

06/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

06/14 – Memphis, TN @ The New Daisy Theater

06/15 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

06/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

06/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

07/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

07/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

07/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/23 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/05 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

08/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

08/08 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

08/14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

08/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

08/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

09/30 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

10/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

10/03 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

10/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach

10/09 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

10/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

10/12 – Nottingham UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

10/15 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

10/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/22 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

12/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena

12/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

12/05 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

12/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

12/09 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium

