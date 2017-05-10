The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Summer 2017

Photo by Philip Cosores
We’re barely a third of the way through 2017, but it already feels like a monster year for music. There have been veteran acts that lived up to their reputation, like Kendrick Lamar, Future, Drake, Ryan Adams, Slowdive, Aimee Mann, Mount Eerie, Spoon, Feist, and The xx, as well as plenty of rising acts that solidified their buzz, like Sampha, Perfume Genius, Jay Som, Julie Byrne, and Migos.
But we’re not here to dwell on recorded music. We’re here to talk tours, a task we take on a few times a year to highlight the most exciting artists coming to a club, theater, arena, or stadium near you. This is the summer edition, meaning we’re not repeating any of the artists that appeared on our 2017 kickoff list. But that doesn’t mean that we’re not still anticipating some of those acts. U2 remains one of our most anticipated shows of the summer with their anniversary presentation of The Joshua Tree. Others, like Fleet Foxes, A Tribe Called Quest, Hans Zimmer, and King Crimson are still high up on our list of shows to catch as the days get longer and warmer.
But over the past few months, a host of new tours have been announced, and below you’ll find the 25 that we’re most itching to check out. Put on your sunscreen, get a Tinder date, and be sure to catch as much live music as possible this summer. You won’t be sorry.
25. Tycho w/ Todd Terje and Jaga Jazzist
Photo by Philip Cosores
Some ascents are so gradual that you hardly even notice them. That could be said for Tycho, who quietly has grown from playing small clubs and daylight festival sets to the run they have planned for early summer on the West Coast. Scott Hansen and his post-rock crew will be headlining bigger venues than ever before in support of last year’s Epoch, all of them outdoor and featuring support from like-minded soundscape crews Todd Terje and Jaga Jazzist. These are shows that feel catered toward the setting and the atmosphere, looking to milk the warm weather for all its worth and ring in the summer with proper experiences under the stars. –Philip Cosores
Summer Tour Dates:
06/27 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor
06/28 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
06/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
24. Erykah Badu
Photo by Nina Corcoran
It would seem that the deck is stacked against Erykah Badu. According to the name of her new tour, the soul queen’s involved in quite the showdown — facing off against Everythang, in fact. But if anyone has the pipes to defeat such a massive enemy, it’s Badu. The enigmatic artist has quite the range, both vocally and in her catalog. In fact, her most recent release, 2015’s But You Cain’t Use My Phone, showed that versatility and strength, fusing R&B, hip-hop, jazz, and more into a virtuosic yet unpretentious show. So when she brings that full arsenal of skills against Everythang — including at festival stops and theaters around the world — Everythang better be ready. –Lior Phillips
Summer Tour Dates:
05/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Funk Fest
05/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Funk Fest
05/27 – Houston, TX @ Houston Arena Theater
05/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Lake Front Arena
07/06 – London, UK @ Hammerstein Theater
07/07 – London, UK @ Hammerstein Theater
07/08 – Paris, FR @ Palais des Sports
07/09 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Fest
07/11 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Fest
07/12 – Tuscany, IT @ Lucca Summer Fest
07/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tivoli Gardens
07/15 – Pori, FI @ Pori Jazz Festival
07/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA
08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Funk Fest
08/13 – Richmond, VA @ TBA
09/01 – Dallas, TX @ TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival
09/15 – Newark, NJ @ TBA
09/16 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
09/22-23 – Chicago, IL @ Midwives Conference
10/01-12 – Tokyo, JP @ Camp Fest
10/09-10 – Osaka, JP @ BBL
23. Incubus w/ Jimmy Eat World
Photo by Philip Cosores
2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, but hippies won’t be hogging all of the nostalgia this year. Emo kids and alt-rockers will also get their moment in the proverbial sun thanks to a tour featuring the revitalized co-headliners Incubus and Jimmy Eat World, both of which inconceivably released solid albums in recent months. JEW’s Integrity Blues is the standout of the two, though we have to give Incubus credit for thinking outside the box and bringing in Skrillex to co-produce their new record, 8. It’s the kind of move that could easily backfire, and fans will only have a few chances to see how it all comes together, as this “mini” tour only features a handful of North American dates. –Collin Brennan
Summer Tour Dates:
07/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Pavilion
07/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre
07/20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion & Festival Pier
07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/23 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Theatre
08/04 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
22. Slowdive
Photo by Autumn Andel
By now, it’s not really a secret that Slowdive’s new self-titled album is arguably one of their greatest feats to date. While it’s not exactly a comeback story, per se, the idea of seeing the shoegaze legends return with something new, rather than regurgitating something old, is refreshing to say the least. That’s why we’re kind of rushing out to hear them play songs like “Slomo”, “Sugar for the Pill”, and “No Longer Making Time”. Based on their recent round of setlists, it would appear those selections are par for the course, punctuating a healthy heaping of past favorites like “Catch the Breeze” and “Star Roving”. –Michael Roffman
Summer Tour Dates:
05/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
05/13 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Otono
05/14 – São Paulo, BR @ Balaclava Fest
05/16 – Buenos Aries, AR @ Niceto Club
05/18 – Lima, PE @ CC Baranco
06/02 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day
06/10 – Skopje, MK @ Zdravo Mladi Festival
06/16-18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/09 – Six Four Les Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival
07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/30 – Tahar Shi, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/19 – Trondheim, NO – Pstereo Festival
08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
08/31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/07 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby Club
09/15 –16 – Angers, FR @ Levitation Fest
09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond the Tracks Festival
21. J. Cole
Photo by Ben Kaye
We’re living in a golden age of hip-hop, and few artists have done more to push the genre to new heights than the Frankfurt, Germany-born, North Carolina-based artist known as J. Cole. Rather than try to top 2014’s massive 2014 Forest Hills Drive with an even bigger follow-up, the 31-year-old rapper scaled things back a little with last year’s 4 Your Eyez Only, and it will be interesting to see how the mature, concise record will translate to the stage. Cole will have plenty of chances to test out different approaches, as his massive world tour features dates scheduled all across North America, Europe, and Australia. Whether you’re based in Cardiff, Copenhagen, or Columbia, SC, it’s time to get hyped. –Collin Brennan
Summer Tour Dates:
06/01 – Columbia, SC @ The
06/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live
06/03 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s
06/05 – Jackson, MS @ Hal & Hal’s
06/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
06/07 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
06/09 – Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex Event Center
06/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
06/14 – Memphis, TN @ The New Daisy Theater
06/15 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
06/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
06/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center
07/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
07/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
07/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
07/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/23 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/05 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
08/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
08/08 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
08/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
08/14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
08/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
08/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
09/30 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
10/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
10/03 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
10/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach
10/09 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
10/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
10/12 – Nottingham UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
10/15 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
10/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/22 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
12/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena
12/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
12/05 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
12/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
12/09 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium
