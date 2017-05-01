The Afghan Whigs unveil new album In Spades: Stream

The Afghan Whigs are set to release their latest album, In Spades, on May 5th through Sub Pop. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in full down below via Stereogum.

The 12-track collection was recorded in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Memphis, and Joshua Tree, with bandleader Greg Dulli handling all writing and production duties. Guitarist Dave Rosser, despite recently being diagnosed with inoperable cancer, also contributed.

In Spades follows 2014’s Do to the Beast, the alt-rock icons’ first album in 16 years. According to Dulli, the touring they did in support of that comeback effort helped pave the way for the new album. “I think making that last album blew a lot of wind in the sails,” he explained to Billboard. “Doing the tour and being able to play new material was like blood for us. We continued with the momentum and kept on going ’til we got something we liked.”

Dulli has described the band’s latest material as “spooky.” “I like that it’s veiled,” he added. “It’s not a concept album per se, but as I began to assemble it, I saw an arc and followed it. To me it’s about memory – in particular, how quickly life and memory can blur together.”

In Spades Artwork:

In Spades Tracklist:

01. Birdland

02. Arabian Heights

03. Demon in Profile

04. Toy Automatic

05. Oriole

06. Copernicus

07. The Spell

08. Light as a Feather

09. I Got Lost

10. Into the Floor

In addition to the LP stream, The Afghan Whigs have announced a new North American tour for the fall. Kicking off in September, it will feature a lineup of Dulli, bassist John Curley, guitarists Rosser and Jon Skibic, drummer Patrick Keeler, and multi-instrumentalist Rick Nelson. Har Mar Superstar, who starred in the group’s video for lead single “Demon in Profile”, will open all dates.

The Afghan Whigs 2017 Tour Dates:

05/23 – New York, NY @ The Apollo Theater

05/26 – Manchester, UK @ Cathedral

05/27 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

05/28 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

05/30 – London, UK @ Koko

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/03 – Bologna, IT @ Zona Roveri

06/04 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

06/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/10 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

06/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

06/15 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

08/04 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

08/05 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/06 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

08/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle

08/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

09/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Social %

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

09/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

09/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National %

09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

09/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise %

09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %

09/18 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount %

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House %

09/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave %

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro %

09/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall %

09/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews %

09/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s %

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Exit IN %

09/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn %

10/12 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up %

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre %

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

10/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge %

10/21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre %

10/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar %

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk %

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Trees %

10/26 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater %

% = w/ Har Mar Superstar