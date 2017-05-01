The Afghan Whigs unveil new album In Spades: Stream

The Afghan Whigs are set to release their latest album, In Spades, on May 5th through Sub Pop. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in full down below via Stereogum.
The 12-track collection was recorded in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Memphis, and Joshua Tree, with bandleader Greg Dulli handling all writing and production duties. Guitarist Dave Rosser, despite recently being diagnosed with inoperable cancer, also contributed.
In Spades follows 2014’s Do to the Beast, the alt-rock icons’ first album in 16 years. According to Dulli, the touring they did in support of that comeback effort helped pave the way for the new album. “I think making that last album blew a lot of wind in the sails,” he explained to Billboard. “Doing the tour and being able to play new material was like blood for us. We continued with the momentum and kept on going ’til we got something we liked.”
Dulli has described the band’s latest material as “spooky.” “I like that it’s veiled,” he added. “It’s not a concept album per se, but as I began to assemble it, I saw an arc and followed it. To me it’s about memory – in particular, how quickly life and memory can blur together.”
In Spades Artwork:
In Spades Tracklist:
01. Birdland
02. Arabian Heights
03. Demon in Profile
04. Toy Automatic
05. Oriole
06. Copernicus
07. The Spell
08. Light as a Feather
09. I Got Lost
10. Into the Floor
In addition to the LP stream, The Afghan Whigs have announced a new North American tour for the fall. Kicking off in September, it will feature a lineup of Dulli, bassist John Curley, guitarists Rosser and Jon Skibic, drummer Patrick Keeler, and multi-instrumentalist Rick Nelson. Har Mar Superstar, who starred in the group’s video for lead single “Demon in Profile”, will open all dates.
The Afghan Whigs 2017 Tour Dates:
05/23 – New York, NY @ The Apollo Theater
05/26 – Manchester, UK @ Cathedral
05/27 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC
05/28 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
05/30 – London, UK @ Koko
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/03 – Bologna, IT @ Zona Roveri
06/04 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
06/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/10 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
06/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
06/15 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
08/04 – Vienna, AT @ WUK
08/05 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
08/06 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
08/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle
08/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
09/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Social %
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %
09/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %
09/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National %
09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %
09/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise %
09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %
09/18 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount %
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House %
09/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave %
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro %
09/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall %
09/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews %
09/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s %
09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Exit IN %
09/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn %
10/12 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up %
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre %
10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %
10/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %
10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %
10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox %
10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge %
10/21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre %
10/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar %
10/24 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk %
10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Trees %
10/26 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater %
% = w/ Har Mar Superstar