The Avalanches announce North American tour dates

After making their comeback last year with Wildflower, Australia’s The Avalanches were forced to postpone a number of international tour dates due to a medical situation. Thankfully, everyone is happy and healthy again, and the group is back on the road. Having performed a handful of US shows last month, including an appearance at Coachella, the band has today revealed another smattering of North American tour dates for the summer.
Things will kick off in Brooklyn on June 3rd with a pre-Governors Ball show. They’ll then play a number of East Coast cities in June, including Philadelphia, Toronto, and Boston. A number of European dates will bring them into July before they return stateside to play in Portland ahead of their appearances at Pemberton and Pitchfork music festivals.
Find their complete itinerary below.
The Avalanches 2017 Tour Dates:
05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (Vivid LIVE)
05/28 – Sydney, AU @Sydney Opera House (Vivid LIVE)
06/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl (Governors Ball After Dark)
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/05 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
06/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
06/10 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
06/12 – Boston, MA @ The Royale
06/20 – Bristol, UK @ Motion
06/21 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
06/23 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
06/24 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Keurzberg
06/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Klon, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerck
07/04 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
07/06 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Fesitval
07/12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
07/13-15 – Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/28 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
