The Avalanches announce North American tour dates

After making their comeback last year with Wildflower, Australia’s The Avalanches were forced to postpone a number of international tour dates due to a medical situation. Thankfully, everyone is happy and healthy again, and the group is back on the road. Having performed a handful of US shows last month, including an appearance at Coachella, the band has today revealed another smattering of North American tour dates for the summer.

Things will kick off in Brooklyn on June 3rd with a pre-Governors Ball show. They’ll then play a number of East Coast cities in June, including Philadelphia, Toronto, and Boston. A number of European dates will bring them into July before they return stateside to play in Portland ahead of their appearances at Pemberton and Pitchfork music festivals.

Find their complete itinerary below.

The Avalanches 2017 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (Vivid LIVE)

05/28 – Sydney, AU @Sydney Opera House (Vivid LIVE)

06/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl (Governors Ball After Dark)

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/05 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club

06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

06/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

06/10 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

06/12 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

06/20 – Bristol, UK @ Motion

06/21 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

06/23 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/24 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/28 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Keurzberg

06/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Klon, DE @ Burgerhaus Stollwerck

07/04 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

07/06 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Fesitval

07/12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

07/13-15 – Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/28 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

Revisit the video for “Because I’m Me” off Wildflower: