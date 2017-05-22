Photo by Ben Kaye
The Districts are set to return with a new album called Popular Manipulations on August 11th via Fat Possum. Lead single “Ordinary Day” signaled that the Philadelphia rockers would be shifting their sound some from 2015’s A Flourish and a Spoil, adding new swirling textures and pulling back a bit on the Americana rollick. The latest track from the forthcoming release, “If Before I Wake”, solidifies this transition in strikingly impressive ways.
If Interpol were a shoegaze band, they’d write songs like “If Before I Wake”. Guitars churn over twinkling synthesizers, whipped up by frontman Rob Grote’s soaring vocals. Even as he confidently belts out the lyrics, there’s a shaky vulnerability in lines like, “Would you start to miss me?/ Or am I all alone?/ No, I’m just a narcissist.”
“The lyrics were written the morning after actually waking up during a storm that felt like it was right over my room,” Grote explained in a press release. “It was refreshing to work on as a band because we had been talking about ideas of restraint and contrast, removing chord changes and toying with droning notes, and this one felt like we synthesized some of those ideas more by second nature as we had been exploring those ideas for a while at this point.”
Take a listen below.
Pre-orders for Popular Manipulations are going on now. The Districts have added a handful of dates to their tour in support of the record, and you can find those below.
The Districts 2017 Tour Dates:
05/22 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
05/23 – London, UK @ The Dome
05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla
05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling at Paradiso
06/04 – Lancaster, PA @ Long’s Park Amphitheater
06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Visualite
06/22 – Charleston, SC @ Royal American
06/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
06/24 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
06/26 – Houston, TX @ Raven Tower
06/27 – Austin, TX @ Sidewinder
06/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
06/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
07/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
07/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
07/06 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
07/07 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
07/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
07/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
07/11 – Denver, CO @ Globe Music Hall
07/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
07/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
08/08 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space
08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *
08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/12 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA *
08/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
08/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
08/25 – Reading , UK @ Reading Festival
08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/27 – Hull, UK @ Fruit
08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Caves
08/31 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
09/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms
09/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
09/11 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt
09/14 – Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge
09/15 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio
09/17 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
09/18 – Zurich, CH @ Werk 21
09/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom
09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
09/22 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde
* = w/ My Morning Jacket