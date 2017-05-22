Photo by​ Ben Kaye

​​The Districts are set to return with a new album called Popular Manipulations on August 11th via Fat Possum. Lead single “Ordinary Day” signaled that the Philadelphia rockers would be shifting their sound some from 2015’s A Flourish and a Spoil, adding new swirling textures and pulling back a bit on the Americana rollick. The latest track from the forthcoming release, “If Before I Wake”, solidifies this transition in strikingly impressive ways.

If Interpol were a shoegaze band, they’d write songs like “If Before I Wake”. Guitars churn over twinkling synthesizers, whipped up by frontman Rob Grote’s soaring vocals. Even as he confidently belts out the lyrics, there’s a shaky vulnerability in lines like, “Would you start to miss me?/ Or am I all alone?/ No, I’m just a narcissist.”

“The lyrics were written the morning after actually waking up during a storm that felt like it was right over my room,” Grote explained in a press release. “It was refreshing to work on as a band because we had been talking about ideas of restraint and contrast, removing chord changes and toying with droning notes, and this one felt like we synthesized some of those ideas more by second nature as we had been exploring those ideas for a while at this point.”

Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Popular Manipulations are going on now. The Districts have added a handful of dates to their tour in support of the record, and you can find those below.

The Districts 2017 Tour Dates:

05/22 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

05/23 – London, UK @ The Dome

05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling at Paradiso

06/04 – Lancaster, PA @ Long’s Park Amphitheater

06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Visualite

06/22 – Charleston, SC @ Royal American

06/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

06/24 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

06/26 – Houston, TX @ Raven Tower

06/27 – Austin, TX @ Sidewinder

06/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

06/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

07/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

07/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

07/06 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

07/07 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

07/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

07/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Globe Music Hall

07/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

07/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

08/08 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space

08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/12 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA *

08/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

08/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/25 – Reading , UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 – Hull, UK @ Fruit

08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Caves

08/31 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

09/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

09/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

09/11 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt

09/14 – Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge

09/15 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio

09/17 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

09/18 – Zurich, CH @ Werk 21

09/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom

09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

09/22 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde

* = w/ My Morning Jacket