Photo by​ CyCy Sanders

The Drums return on June 16th with “Abysmal Thoughts”, their new album from ANTI- Records. The follow-up to 2014’s Encyclopedia has already been previewed with two tracks, “Blood Under My Belt” and “Heart Basel”, a pair of songs that matched devastating themes with beautiful indie pop. That trend continues today with another taste of the album, “Head of the Horse”.

The new single drifts in on bouncing drops of synthesizers and gentle guitars. It takes on the feel of a somewhat detached stroll down the darker stretches of Memory Lane as frontman and founder Jonny Pierce revisits the turbulent emotions of his childhood. Pierece sings about the conflict between being gay with two Pentecostal preachers as parents, summarized best in one, airy refrain: “He hugged me when I came home.”

In a statement about the track, Pierce said,

“I grew up in a poor and dirty town called Horseheads, NY. I am the son of two Pentecostal preachers who have always been outspokenly anti-gay and this made for a childhood that was riddled with self-doubt, confusion and a lot of self-hate. I remember being anxious all the time and turning to music as an escape. Music brought me to New York City, where I live now as an adult. But I am coming to find out that being an adult doesn’t mean much at all. We are all just kids in bigger, older bodies. We all still know very little about the world and even less about ourselves. I find that the past still dominates a lot of my daily experiences – sometimes to the point of feeling paralyzed. The goal is to heal, and I think I am – but at a much slower pace than I am comfortable with.”

Take a listen below via Spotify or Apple Music.

The Drums have a full summer and fall tour schedule that includes dates at Ontario’s WayHome Music Festival, Los Angeles’ FYF Fest, and Corona Capital in Mexico City. Find their complete itinerary below.

The Drums 2017 Tour Dates:

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

07/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music Festival

07/31 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

08/01 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop

08/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi

09/10 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

09/12 – Moscow, RU @ YotaSpace

09/14 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barcelo

09/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Razmatazz

09/16 – San Sebastian, ES @ Donostia Kutxa Kultur Festibala

09/18 – Bresica, IT @ Les Docks

09/20 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique

09/21-23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumperhustet

09/25 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteateret

09/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Kraken

09/28 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

09/29 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie

09/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

10/02 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

10/03 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

10/04 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Art School

10/07 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital