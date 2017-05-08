Edge of Tomorrow sequel gets a title, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt confirmed to return

With 2014’s thrilling and surprising Edge of Tomorrow, director Doug Liman proved there’s still room for innovation in the action genre while star Tom Cruise added a new, interesting wrinkle to his lime-lit persona. In April of 2016, Deadline reported that a sequel was apparently in the works with the original film’s screenwriter, Christopher McQuarrie, directing. An interview from late last year, however, implied that Liman would be heavily involved in the film’s development, with the director describing the film as “a sequel that’s also a prequel.”

“I’ve had some radical ideas about how to make a sequel that would interest me, in the same way that I had ideas of how you make an independent film and then Swingers came along and it was like ‘Aha, that’s the perfect movie for me to test these ideas out on,’” Liman told Collider. “I had these intellectual ideas on how you should make a sequel that are unlike how anybody else makes a sequel, and this script and this idea fit perfectly into that idea. So it’s gonna revolutionize how people make sequels.”

A new interview with Collider has revealed more details about the project, including the proposed title and what seems like confirmation that co-star Emily Blunt is involved. “We have an amazing story! It’s incredible!” he said. “Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film. It will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat. Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we’ll do it. But it’s not an if, it’s a when.”

If you’ll recall, the film originally shared the same title as its source material—All You Need is Kill—but Warner Bros. renamed it Edge of Tomorrow for its theatrical opening. When the movie was released on home video, however, it was bizarrely retitled Live. Die. Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow. So, there you go.

It’s unclear when the film would go into production, what with Liman’s involvement with D.C.’s Justice League Dark and McQuarrie and Cruise currently working on Mission: Impossible 6. Regardless, the project seems to have the perseverance of its hero.