Recent Game of Thrones headlines have centered on the five spin-off series currently in development over at HBO. But lest we forget, the original series that helped HBO keep its fortunes in a post-Sopranos world still has two more seasons to go before concluding its epic run, with season seven set to premiere on Sunday, July 16th.

In anticipation, HBO has unveiled a new trailer for the latest batch of episodes (just seven in this season’s case), and it would seem that the Great War is finally upon us. “Enemies to the east, enemies to the west, enemies to the south, enemies to the north. Whoever stands in our way, we will defeat them,” proudly proclaims Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) at the beginning of the epic preview. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) thinks otherwise, however, as she tells her soldiers, “I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms.”

The two-minute clip squeezes in a few more dramatic lines and gruesome war scenes, all culminating with Daenerys’ dragon flying through the battlefield, because we’ve all finally arrived at the fireworks factory. After last year’s violent, resolution-heavy, and literally explosive finale, it’s clear that it’s time for Thrones to begin its mad 15-episode sprint to the finish. Watch it all unfold above.

