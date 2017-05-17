Back in March, The Jesus and Mary Chain returned with Damage and Joy, their first new album in 19 years. Last night, the Scottish post-punk veterans got the chance to play one of their songs for a national audience, and they brought along a familiar face to join them on stage. Appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, TJMC joined forces with Sky Ferreira to perform “The Two of Us”. You can catch the replay up above.

The Jesus and Mary Chain are amidst a US tour in support of Damage and Joy, with a leg of West Coast dates to come later this week.