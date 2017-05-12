Photo by Jacob Boll

Chicago’s The Kickback recently announced their sophomore release, Weddings and Funerals, due out July 14th. Today, they’ve offered up a teaser in the form of “Will T”.

The frenetic new track, which you can hear below, features jangling tambourines, a driving bassline, and lead singer Billy Yost’s sarcastic, self-loathing lyrics, “If you and I went out tonight/ It’d be a disaster for sure/ You’d wake up by me and feel so stupid/ If you and I went out tonight.”

In an interview with Billboard, Yost explains how the song was initially influenced by his teenage self-hatred and then by the aftermath of his divorce years later. “‘Will T’ started out as a chunk of a song I wrote when I was 18,” Yost shares. “I was pretty sure that I didn’t deserve to be loved and wouldn’t be able to find happiness in a relationship.”

“After I got divorced, I came back to it because — one way or another — I set myself up at 18 for what played out a decade later. It seemed funny to me to revisit that song from such a different place in my life and the sheer brute ugly it could relay. There’s only so much you can laugh away, but it’s worth a shot.”

Listeners who want to support The Kickback’s follow-up to 2015’s Sorry All Over the Place can check out their PledgeMusic campaign. They’re currently on the road finishing out a smattering of dates with Bush before continuing the trek on their own. Check out their remaining tour schedule below.

The Kickback 2017 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre #

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre #

05/17 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre #

05/18 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel #

05/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Foundry SLS

06/03 – Temecula, CA @ Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

06/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Paramount

06/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

06/09 – Fairfax, VA @ Celebrate Fairfax! Festival

06/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Power Plant Live!

# = w/ Bush