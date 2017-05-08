The Meadows Music and Arts Festival reveals 2017 lineup, and it’s loaded with the best of New York

The Meadows Music and Arts Festival returns for its sophomore edition from September 15th to 17th at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Today, the festival’s lineup was announced and it’s loaded with artists who call the Five Boroughs their home. Among them: Jay Z, NAS, LL Cool J with DJ Z-Trip, TV on the Radio, De La Soul, Ghostface Killah, Action Bronson, Blood Orange, and Flatbush Zombies.

Other notable acts include Gorillaz, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Future, M.I.A., Run the Jewels, Erykah Badu, Migos, Broken Social Scene, Weezer, Big Boi, Tegan and Sara, Sky Ferriera, Foster the People, Sleigh Bells, and BadBadNotGood.

Also playing are Bassnectar, Big Gigantic, Two Door Cinema Club, Joey Bada$$, 21 Savage, Lizzo, Swet Shop Boys, Antibalas, Wild Belle, Kamaiyah, Fantastic Negrito, CRX, Public Access T.V., and A-Trak, among others.

Tickets go onsale Wednesday, May 10th at 12 p.m. EST.