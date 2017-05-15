The Mountain Goats release new album Goths: Stream

Photo by Jeremy Lange
The Mountain Goats will release a new album called Goths on May 19th. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in full below courtesy of NPR.
Due out through Merge, Goths serves as the band’s 16th (!) studio effort to date following Beat the Champ in 2015. Its 12 tracks were recorded at Blackbird in Nashville alongside producer Brandon Eggleston. All vocals were done live, with no pitch correction whatsoever, and John Darnielle & co. went without using any guitars throughout the entire session.
(Read: John Darnielle, Stranger Things, and the New Nostalgia)
As its title suggests, the record focuses on the goth subculture. “The theme this time around is goth,” the band’s Peter Hughes wrote in a statement, “a subject closer to my heart perhaps than that of any Mountain Goats album previous. And while John writes the songs, as he always has, it feels more than ever like he’s speaking for all of us in the band, erstwhile goths (raises hand) or otherwise, for these are songs that approach an identity most often associated with youth from a perspective that is inescapably adult.”
Goths Artwork:
Goths Tracklist:
01. Rain in Soho
02. Andrew Eldritch is Moving Back to Leeds
03. The Grey King and the Silver Flame Attunement
04. We Do It Different on the West Coast
05. Unicorn Tolerance
06. Stench of the Unburied
07. Wear Black
08. Paid in Cocaine
09. Rage of Travers
10. Shelved
11. For the Portuguese Goth Metal Bands
12. Abandoned Flesh
Along with the LP, the group has announced its first European shows in years, beginning in October.
The Mountain Goats 2017 Tour Dates:
05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/23 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/26 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic
05/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/28 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Mayan Theater
06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
06/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *
06/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *
06/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
06/27 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *
06/28 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
06/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverband Music *
07/02 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center *
07/05 – Papillion, NE @ Sumtur Amphitheater *
07/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooley’s
07/07 – Saint Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *
07/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
07/09 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre
07/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The Washington Pavilion *
07/12 – Saint Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *
07/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM@UCO Performance Lab
07/14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *
10/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club %
10/06 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club %
10/08 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory %
10/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Art School %
10/11 – London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire %
10/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt %
10/13 – Utrecht, NL @ De Helling %
10/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset %
10/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand %
10/17 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee %
* = w/ Jason Isbell
% = duo performance