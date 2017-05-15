The Mountain Goats release new album Goths: Stream

Photo by Jeremy Lange

The Mountain Goats will release a new album called Goths on May 19th. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in full below courtesy of NPR.

Due out through Merge, Goths serves as the band’s 16th (!) studio effort to date following Beat the Champ in 2015. Its 12 tracks were recorded at Blackbird in Nashville alongside producer Brandon Eggleston. All vocals were done live, with no pitch correction whatsoever, and John Darnielle & co. went without using any guitars throughout the entire session.

As its title suggests, the record focuses on the goth subculture. “The theme this time around is goth,” the band’s Peter Hughes wrote in a statement, “a subject closer to my heart perhaps than that of any Mountain Goats album previous. And while John writes the songs, as he always has, it feels more than ever like he’s speaking for all of us in the band, erstwhile goths (raises hand) or otherwise, for these are songs that approach an identity most often associated with youth from a perspective that is inescapably adult.”

Goths Artwork:

Goths Tracklist:

01. Rain in Soho

02. Andrew Eldritch is Moving Back to Leeds

03. The Grey King and the Silver Flame Attunement

04. We Do It Different on the West Coast

05. Unicorn Tolerance

06. Stench of the Unburied

07. Wear Black

08. Paid in Cocaine

09. Rage of Travers

10. Shelved

11. For the Portuguese Goth Metal Bands

12. Abandoned Flesh

Along with the LP, the group has announced its first European shows in years, beginning in October.

The Mountain Goats 2017 Tour Dates:

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/23 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

05/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/26 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic

05/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/28 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Mayan Theater

06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

06/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

06/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

06/27 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

06/28 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

06/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverband Music *

07/02 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center *

07/05 – Papillion, NE @ Sumtur Amphitheater *

07/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooley’s

07/07 – Saint Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *

07/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

07/09 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

07/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The Washington Pavilion *

07/12 – Saint Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *

07/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM@UCO Performance Lab

07/14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

10/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club %

10/06 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club %

10/08 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory %

10/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Art School %

10/11 – London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire %

10/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt %

10/13 – Utrecht, NL @ De Helling %

10/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset %

10/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand %

10/17 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee %

* = w/ Jason Isbell

% = duo performance