Photo by Graham MacIndoe
Earlier today we received word of The National’s new album, Sleep Well Beast. The band has now revealed more details of the forthcoming effort. They’ve also unveiled the album’s lead single, “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”, which you can stream below.
The band’s own Aaron Dessner helmed the 12-track album, with bandmates Bryce Dessner and Matt Berninger contributing further production. Recording took place at Aaron’s Long Pond Studio in Hudson Valley, New York, with additional sessions going down in Berlin, Paris, and Los Angeles. Mixing was done by Peter Katis, who has overseen every National record since 2003’s Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers and also produced several of their albums.
“The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” serves as the album’s lead single. It comes via a video directed by software artist Casey Reas, which you can watch below. The album’s artwork and tracklist follow.
Sleep Well Beast is the band’s seventh album to date and follow-up to 2013’s Trouble Will Find Me. A release date is set for September 8th through 4AD. Pre-orders are ongoing in a variety of formats.
Sleep Well Beast Artwork:
Sleep Well Beast Tracklist:
01. Nobody Else Will Be There
02. Day I Die
03. Walk It Back
04. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
05. Born to Beg
06. Turtleneck
07. Empire Line
08. I’ll Still Destroy You
09. Guilty Party
10. Carin at the Liquor Store
11. Dark Side of the Gym
12. Sleep Well Beast
The National will embark on a massive world tour this fall and winter supporting the new record. The itinerary includes multiple-night stints in Dublin, London, Seattle, Chicago, and Montreal. All tickets purchases include a download of Sleep Well Beast; pre-sale registration is going on here.
The National 2017 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival
09/16 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House/Sounds From a Safe Harbour
09/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
09/18 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
09/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
09/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
09/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
09/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
10/05 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
10/06 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/12 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Elphilharmonie
10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum
10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar
10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar
11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris
11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/27 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall
12/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
12/08 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
12/10 – Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Place Theatre
12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House
12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House