Photo by​ Graham MacIndoe

Earlier today we received word of The National’s new album, Sleep Well Beast. The band has now revealed more details of the forthcoming effort. They’ve also unveiled the album’s lead single, “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”, which you can stream below.

The band’s own Aaron Dessner helmed the 12-track album, with bandmates Bryce Dessner and Matt Berninger contributing further production. Recording took place at Aaron’s Long Pond Studio in Hudson Valley, New York, with additional sessions going down in Berlin, Paris, and Los Angeles. Mixing was done by Peter Katis, who has overseen every National record since 2003’s Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers and also produced several of their albums.

“The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” serves as the album’s lead single. It comes via a video directed by software artist Casey Reas, which you can watch below. The album’s artwork and tracklist follow.

Sleep Well Beast is the band’s seventh album to date and follow-up to 2013’s Trouble Will Find Me. A release date is set for September 8th through 4AD. Pre-orders are ongoing in a variety of formats.

Sleep Well Beast Artwork:

Sleep Well Beast Tracklist:

01. Nobody Else Will Be There

02. Day I Die

03. Walk It Back

04. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

05. Born to Beg

06. Turtleneck

07. Empire Line

08. I’ll Still Destroy You

09. Guilty Party

10. Carin at the Liquor Store

11. Dark Side of the Gym

12. Sleep Well Beast

The National will embark on a massive world tour this fall and winter supporting the new record. The itinerary includes multiple-night stints in Dublin, London, Seattle, Chicago, and Montreal. All tickets purchases include a download of Sleep Well Beast; pre-sale registration is going on here.

The National 2017 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival

09/16 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House/Sounds From a Safe Harbour

09/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/18 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

09/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

09/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

09/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

10/05 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

10/06 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/12 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Elphilharmonie

10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum

10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar

10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall

12/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

12/08 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

12/10 – Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Place Theatre

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House