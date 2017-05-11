The Offspring’s Dexter Holland has received a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology

Photo by Debi Del Grande

In addition to being “Pretty Fly” as frontman of The Offspring, Bryan “Dexter” Holland is now the proud holder of a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Southern California. The massive achievement’s been a long time coming for the punk rocker — though he commenced his studies years ago, Holland decided to put things on hold in order to dedicate more hours to the band.

The bulk of his educational work, including a whopping 175-page (!) dissertation, focused on HIV research. “My research is not meant to be a cure or even an immediate step toward a cure, but I believe that by adding to the vast amount of information that we’ve learned about HIV in the last 30 years or so, we’ll get there,” Holland explained in a press statement. “Toward that end, I’m going to continue to do research, and you’ll probably see some of my research papers get published here and there over the next few years.”

The full title of his dissertation is “Discovery of Mature MicroRNASequences within the Protein-Coding Regions of Global HIV-1 Genomes: Predictions of Novel Mechanisms for Viral Infection and Pathogenicity” and can be found here.

Now that his academic obligations are complete, Holland and The Offspring will “Come Out and Play” a bunch of summer tour dates, including shows alongside Sublime with Rome.

The Offspring 2017 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

05/20 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/26-28 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

05/27 – San Antonio, TX @ River City Rockfest

6/22 – Montebello, QC @ Montebello Rockfest

07/06 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^

07/07 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre ^

07/08 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre ^

07/10 – Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Stampede ^

07/11 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place ^

07/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ RBC Convention Centre ^

07/14 – Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena ^

07/15 – London, ON @ Rock The Park Music Festival

07/27 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival

07/29 – Gijon, ES @ Tsunami Xix

08/02 – Roma, IT @ Rock in Roma

08/04 – Lignano Sabbiadoro, IT @ Sunset Festival

08/05 – Szekesfehervar, HR @ Fezen Festival

08/07 – Tolmin, SL @ Punk Rock Holiday

08/09 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Feesten

08/11-13 – Landerneau, FR @ Festival Fete du Bruit

08/15-17 – Saint Polten, AT @ FM4 Frequency Festival

08/18-20 – Leipzig, DE @ Highfield Festival

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

09/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

09/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing ^

09/15 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

09/16 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

09/19 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

09/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

09/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre ^

09/27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center ^

09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ Sublime with Rome