Sydney outfit The Preatures earned a CoSign back in 2014 off the strength of their full-length debut, Blue Planet Eyes. That album ended up being one of our favorites of the year, but we haven’t heard anything from the band since. Finally, the rockers return today with their first new single in nearly three years, “Girlhood”.

The song is the title track of their yet-unannounced sophomore effort, and its an indication of big things to come. “Girlhood” finds a delicate balance between fierceness and ear-worming pop, which is a fitting blend considering the song’s themes. Singer Isabella “Izzi” Manfredi penned the track to explore the dichotomy of modern womanhood, where one is expected to simultaneously be equal parts vulnerable and strong. Manfredi couched the broader interpretation of the song in a press release, though, saying, “I can only speak of my own experiences, I’m not trying to speak for other women. This song is about exploring the contradictions of my own identity.”

Take a listen below.

There’s no word yet on when Girlhood, the album, will be released. However, The Preatures have announced a special Vivid LIVE show going down June 1st at the Sydney Opera House with plans to reveal more new songs during the concert. Tickets for that are available here.