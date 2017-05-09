The Rolling Stones return to the road for 2017 European tour

The Rolling Stones have confirmed their first tour dates of 2017. The band’s latest outing — which they’ve officially dubbed, the No Filter Tour — kicks off in September with a 13-date leg of European concerts. The itinerary includes stops in Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, The Netherlands, Denmark, and France throughout the months of September and October.

According to a press release, the No Filter Tour will feature a “spectacular new production and state of the art stage design.”

The No Filter Tour marks The Rolling Stones’ first European dates since their 14 On Fire Tour in 2014. The band will be supporting last year’s Blue & Lonesome, which marked their first new album in over a decade.

The Rolling Stones 2017 Tour Dates:

09/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

09/12 – Munich, DE @ Olympic Stadium

09/16 – Spielberg, AT @ Spielberg at Red Bull Ring

09/20 – Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund Stadium

09/23 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival – City Walls

09/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

09/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam ArenA

10/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

10/09 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Espirit Arena

10/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

10/15 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

10/19 – Paris, FR @ U Arena

10/22 – Paris, FR @ U Arena