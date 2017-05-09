The Rolling Stones return to the road for 2017 European tour

The Rolling Stones have confirmed their first tour dates of 2017. The band’s latest outing — which they’ve officially dubbed, the No Filter Tour — kicks off in September with a 13-date leg of European concerts. The itinerary includes stops in Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, The Netherlands, Denmark, and France throughout the months of September and October.
According to a press release, the No Filter Tour will feature a “spectacular new production and state of the art stage design.”
The No Filter Tour marks The Rolling Stones’ first European dates since their 14 On Fire Tour in 2014. The band will be supporting last year’s Blue & Lonesome, which marked their first new album in over a decade.
The Rolling Stones 2017 Tour Dates:
09/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark
09/12 – Munich, DE @ Olympic Stadium
09/16 – Spielberg, AT @ Spielberg at Red Bull Ring
09/20 – Zurich, CH @ Letzigrund Stadium
09/23 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival – City Walls
09/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
09/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam ArenA
10/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium
10/09 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Espirit Arena
10/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
10/15 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
10/19 – Paris, FR @ U Arena
10/22 – Paris, FR @ U Arena