The Shins intimately cover The Smiths' "Panic" — listen

An acoustic reimagining recorded at Spotify's studios in New York City

May 03, 2017
Last month, The Shins proved they have what it takes to reimagine the very old as something new, contributing a cover of pop standard “A Taste of Honey” to the soundtrack for The Man in the High Castle. James Mercer & co. are at it again today, this time putting their stamp on The Smiths single “Panic”.

Recorded as part of an in-studio Spotify Singles session, their rendition of the 1986 classic is acoustic and intimate, with Mercer doing his best to convey all ~the feels~ Morrissey-style. The cover is also backed by a live take of “Name For You”, one of the highlights off the latest Shins album, Heartworms.

Stream the entire Singles session below.

