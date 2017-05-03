Photo by Philip Cosores

Last month, The Shins proved they have what it takes to reimagine the very old as something new, contributing a cover of pop standard “A Taste of Honey” to the soundtrack for The Man in the High Castle. James Mercer & co. are at it again today, this time putting their stamp on The Smiths single “Panic”.

Recorded as part of an in-studio Spotify Singles session, their rendition of the 1986 classic is acoustic and intimate, with Mercer doing his best to convey all ~the feels~ Morrissey-style. The cover is also backed by a live take of “Name For You”, one of the highlights off the latest Shins album, Heartworms.

Stream the entire Singles session below.