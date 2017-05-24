Originally released on The Weeknd’s 2015 album, Beauty Behind the Madness, “Tell Your Friends” saw Abel Tesfaye collaborate for the first time with Kanye West, who helmed the slick throwback production. It was subsequently remixed by both Drake and Ghostface Killah. Now, The Weeknd has shared a new “extended remix” of the track featuring Kanye, Drake, Ghostface, NAS, and Belly. The remix surfaced on XO’s newly launched Soundcloud. Listen below.

Update: The Soundcloud account is not officially associated with the The Weeknd and the mashups are “fake,” according to the singer.

The XO Soundcloud also features a mashup of The Weeknd’s “Secrets” and Drake’s “Passionfruit”, which has been dubbed, “Secret Passionfruit”.