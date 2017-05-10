The xx announce Iceland Night + Day Festival with Sampha, Kamasi Washington, Earl Sweatshirt

Back in March, The xx held their Night + Day festival residency at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Now, the band has revealed the next incarnation of the curated series, set to take place in Skógar, Iceland this July 14th-16th.

Joining The xx and the band’s own Jamie xx on the bill are Kamasi Washington, Earl Sweatshirt, Warpaint, Sampha, Robyn & Mr. Tophat (DJ set), Jagwar Mar, and Floating Points (DJ set). Other acts on the lineup include Högni, Bjarki, Gilles Peterson, JFDR, Benji B, Hunee, Mr. Silla, Gangly, Kelsey Lu, Marching Church, Kria Brekkan, and Avalon Emerson. There will also be a Pampa Records showcase featuring Axel Boman and Robag Wruhme.

The camping festival will be situated next to the beautiful Skógarfoss waterfall two hours east of Reykjavik. Limited to just 6,000, tickets are priced at €169 (about $184 USD) and include three-day general admission plus camping. Purchase tickets and find more information at the Night + Day website. Peep the full lineup below.

The London version of Night + Day saw The xx share the stage with Florence Welch, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Cat Power, and Robyn, so you can expect lots of live collaborations in Iceland. Below, watch a short documentary the band shared about the Brixton event.