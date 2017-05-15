The xx announce North American tour dates for this fall

Photo by Philip Cosores

The xx set off on a North American tour in support of this year’s I See You back in February. Those dates wrap up later this month, but stateside fans who missed the indie pop wunderkinds may have another chance to catch them this fall.

The band has just announced eight new dates, which will serve to supplement a robust summer festival schedule that includes stops at Lollapalooza, Boston Calling, and Glastonbury. In July, the band will host their own curated series, Night + Day, in Skógar, Iceland. The lineup will feature the likes of Robyn, Kamasi Washington, Earl Sweatshirt, Warpaint, Sampha, and more.

You can also catch the band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this coming Thursday, where they’ll be performing in advance of two nights at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY.

Watch the band’s tour announcement and see the list of fall dates below.

The xx 2017 Fall Tour Dates:

05/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

05/19 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

05/20 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

05/22 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

05/24 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

05/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/08 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Summer Festival

07/14-16 – Skogafoss, IC @ Night + Day Iceland

07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/25 – Kallang, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

07/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/10 – Oslo, NO, Oya Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Tallinn, EE @ Sunset Festival

08/15 – Sigulda, LV @ Sunset Festival

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukklepop Festival

08/18-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/25 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair

08/27 – St. Cloud, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

08/30 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

09/01 – Stradbelly, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/07-10 – Dorset, UK @ Bestival

09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

11/17-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival