The xx announce North American tour dates for this fall

Photo by Philip Cosores
The xx set off on a North American tour in support of this year’s I See You back in February. Those dates wrap up later this month, but stateside fans who missed the indie pop wunderkinds may have another chance to catch them this fall.
The band has just announced eight new dates, which will serve to supplement a robust summer festival schedule that includes stops at Lollapalooza, Boston Calling, and Glastonbury. In July, the band will host their own curated series, Night + Day, in Skógar, Iceland. The lineup will feature the likes of Robyn, Kamasi Washington, Earl Sweatshirt, Warpaint, Sampha, and more.
You can also catch the band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this coming Thursday, where they’ll be performing in advance of two nights at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY.
Watch the band’s tour announcement and see the list of fall dates below.
The xx 2017 Fall Tour Dates:
05/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
05/19 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
05/20 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
05/22 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
05/24 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
05/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/08 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Summer Festival
07/14-16 – Skogafoss, IC @ Night + Day Iceland
07/21 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
07/25 – Kallang, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
07/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/10 – Oslo, NO, Oya Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Tallinn, EE @ Sunset Festival
08/15 – Sigulda, LV @ Sunset Festival
08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukklepop Festival
08/18-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/25 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair
08/27 – St. Cloud, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
08/30 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
09/01 – Stradbelly, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/07-10 – Dorset, UK @ Bestival
09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight
10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre
10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
10/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
11/17-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival