As part of their ongoing North American tour, The xx are in New York City this week for a pair of shows at Forest Hills Stadium. The London natives also squeezed in an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they rolled out I See You single “I Dare You”.

A warm, soothing performance, the band — including a New York Yankees-loving Jamie xx — were accompanied by softly glowing lights and a cloud-like backdrop. Catch the replay up above.