Photo by Jay Boller

On June 9th, Third Eye Will Blind will release a 20th anniversary reissue of their classic self-titled record. Due through Rhino Records, it comes packaged with bonus goodies, including a previously unheard track dating back to the album’s original studio sessions.

Titled “Alright Caroline”, it’s a mellow yet emotive number featuring frontman Stephan Jenkins’ dueling loud/soft vocals. If it had make the final cut, the song — which includes contributions Saturday Night Live guitarist Jared Scharff — would’ve fit right in alongside Third Eye Blind’s closing trifecta of “The Background”, “Motorcycle Drive By”, and “God of Wine”. Stream it below.

“I can’t believe this song has endured as a little demo for so long! It’s probably one the most overwrought songs I’ve written — a power ballad, really,” Jenkins explained to Billboard. “Somehow, I think it’s influenced by Prince.”

“Finally doing a proper session for it was as fun as recording gets,” Jenkins added. “We did it in two takes in a funky studio in Brooklyn, in between gigs. Jared just kept lifting it higher — he would overdub with totally different takes so many times, eventually, we had to stop him. He would have jammed all night. In all, it’s got that loose-tape feel that was a part of the first record. I think it fits in well. It should. It was meant to be there. We just didn’t have the room!”

Along with the reissue, Third Eye Blind will perform the 1997 album in full on their Summer Gods Tour across the US.

Third Eye Blind 2017 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/19 – Akron, OH @ Musica

06/09 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater ^

06/10 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park ^

06/11 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^

06/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square ^

06/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ^

06/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ^

06/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion ^

06/21 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

06/23 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

06/24 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater ^

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing ^

06/28 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach ^

06/29 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center ^

06/30 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater ^

07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

07/02 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale ^

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

07/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

07/07 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

07/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica ^

07/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park ^

07/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

07/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp ^ #

07/14 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

07/15 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion ^

07/16 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harvey’s

07/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^

07/19 – Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke

07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

07/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coat Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

07/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock ^

07/23 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

08/18 – Columbus, OH @ Fashion Meets Music Fest

08/19 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

09/01 – Pine, AK @ Alaska State Fair

^ = w/ Silversun Pickups