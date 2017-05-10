Thom Yorke to make film scoring debut with Suspiria

Johnny Greenwood has made a name for himself outside of Radiohead as a film composer. His bandmate, Thom Yorke, is now following in his footsteps with the announcement of his debut score.

The Radiohead frontman has been announced as the composer of Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria. A remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 Italian horror cult classic, Guadagnino’s forthcoming adaptation stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Lutz Ebersdorf.

In the film, Johnson plays a young American ballerina named Susie Bannion, who “travels to the prestigious Markos Tanz Company in Berlin in the year 1977. She arrives just as one of the Company’s members, Patricia (played by Moretz), has disappeared under mysterious circumstances. As Susie makes extraordinary progress under the guidance of Madame Blanc (Swinton), the Company’s revolutionary artistic director, she befriends another dancer, Sara (Goth), who shares her suspicions that the Matrons, and the Company itself, may be harboring a dark and menacing secret.”

The film is being co-financed by Amazon Studios with a theatrical release planned for later this year.

Yorke definitely has a tall task ahead of him. The soundtrack for the original Suspiria was composed by Italian prog rock band Goblin, and is widely considered a masterpiece.

In addition to Yorke’s take on Suspiria, Radiohead fans can also look forward to two forthcoming film scores from Greenwood, including his latest collaboration with Paul Thomas Anderson. He’s also composing the forthcoming film You Were Never Really Here starring Joaquin Phoenix.

But first, Yorke and Greenwood will join the rest of their Radiohead bandmates for a European summer tour and headlining appearance at Glastonbury.