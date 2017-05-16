Thundercat announces North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores
Jazz fusion mastermind Thundercat will soon embark on an extensive North American tour. Built around his countless festival appearances — such as FYF Festival in Los Angeles, Miami’s iii Points Festival, Mamby on the Beach in Chicago, and Brooklyn’s Afropunk — the new dates run from late May through the end of November. Stops include Phoenix, Portland, Minneapolis, Boston, and New Orleans, as well as a gig alongside Beck at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre. Consult the full schedule below.
Thundercat’s touring plans are in continued support of his Drunk album, released earlier this year.
Thundercat 2017 Tour Dates:
05/29 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Electronic Music Fest
06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic
06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip
06/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival
06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/20 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
06/22 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air
06/24 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Mamby on the Beach
07/14 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre $
07/16 – Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival
07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival
07/23 – London, UK @ Afropunk Festival
07/30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival
08/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/02 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
09/05 – Arcata, CA @ Humboldt State University
09/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
09/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
09/15 – Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
09/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/19 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre
09/21 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion
09/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/04 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/08 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre
10/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
10/13 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
11/14 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC
11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Roma
11/21 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
$ = w/ Beck
Revisit Drunk track “Walk On By” featuring Kendrick Lamar: