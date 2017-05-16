Thundercat announces North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

Jazz fusion mastermind Thundercat will soon embark on an extensive North American tour. Built around his countless festival appearances — such as FYF Festival in Los Angeles, Miami’s iii Points Festival, Mamby on the Beach in Chicago, and Brooklyn’s Afropunk — the new dates run from late May through the end of November. Stops include Phoenix, Portland, Minneapolis, Boston, and New Orleans, as well as a gig alongside Beck at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre. Consult the full schedule below.

Thundercat’s touring plans are in continued support of his Drunk album, released earlier this year.

Thundercat 2017 Tour Dates:

05/29 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Electronic Music Fest

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip

06/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival

06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

06/22 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air

06/24 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Mamby on the Beach

07/14 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre $

07/16 – Pemberton, BC @ Pemberton Music Festival

07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

07/23 – London, UK @ Afropunk Festival

07/30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival

08/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/02 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

09/05 – Arcata, CA @ Humboldt State University

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

09/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

09/15 – Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

09/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/19 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre

09/21 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/04 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/08 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre

10/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

10/13 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

11/14 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Roma

11/21 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

$ = w/ Beck

Revisit Drunk track “Walk On By” featuring Kendrick Lamar: