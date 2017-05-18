Menu
Tom Morello pens heartfelt eulogy for Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell

"Your beautiful voice and beautiful self will always be in my heart," writes Cornell's Audioslave bandmate

by
on May 18, 2017, 2:45pm
Photo by Philip Cosores

In the wake of Chris Cornell’s passing, which was recently confirmed as a suicide, his Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello shared a eulogy for the Soundgarden frontman on Instagram. “I love you, brother,” he writes. “Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent.” Read the full message below.

Earlier this year, Cornell and Morello reunited Audioslave to play Prophets of Rage’s Anti-Inauguration Ball, which marked the band’s first live performance in 12 years.

Click here for our complete coverage of Chris Cornell’s death.

