Tom Morello pens heartfelt eulogy for Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell

In the wake of Chris Cornell’s passing, which was recently confirmed as a suicide, his Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello shared a eulogy for the Soundgarden frontman on Instagram. “I love you, brother,” he writes. “Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent.” Read the full message below.

Earlier this year, Cornell and Morello reunited Audioslave to play Prophets of Rage’s Anti-Inauguration Ball, which marked the band’s first live performance in 12 years.

I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate. I am devastated and deeply saddened that you are gone dear friend but your unbridled rock power, delicate haunting melodies and the memory of your smile are with us forever. Your beautiful voice and beautiful self will always be in my heart. God bless you and your family. A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) on May 18, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

