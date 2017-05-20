Tom Morello shares poem he wrote for Chris Cornell

Photo by Philip Cosores

Tom Morello was clearly deeply affected by the passing of his Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell, whose death on Wednesday was ruled a suicide, a claim that has since been contested by the singer’s family. On Thursday, Morello shared a eulogy for Cornell on Instagram. Now, he’s shared a poem he wrote about his friend. Read it below (via Rolling Stone).

You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow

You’re twilight and star burn and shade

You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked

You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart

You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free

Your vision pierces, you do not see

You are pieces strewn on the hillside

You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true

You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar

You’re twilight and star burn and shade

You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more

You’re not there, now you’re always here

You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell

You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song

Maybe no one has ever known you

You are twilight and star burn and shade

