Tom Morello shares poem he wrote for Chris Cornell

Tom Morello was clearly deeply affected by the passing of his Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell, whose death on Wednesday was ruled a suicide, a claim that has since been contested by the singer’s family. On Thursday, Morello shared a eulogy for Cornell on Instagram. Now, he’s shared a poem he wrote about his friend. Read it below (via Rolling Stone).
You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked
You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart
You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free
Your vision pierces, you do not see
You are pieces strewn on the hillside
You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true
You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more
You’re not there, now you’re always here
You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell
You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song
Maybe no one has ever known you
You are twilight and star burn and shade
