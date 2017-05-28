Feature photo by Philip Cosores
Tool just kicked off a North American tour which sees the band visiting cities they haven’t played in well over a decade. Apparently they’ll also be dusting off some songs they haven’t played in years, as they performed the Ænima’s “Eulogy” for the first time in 16 years during a recent gig in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Watch fan-shot footage above.
Update: You can also hear a full audio recording of Tool’s “Eulogy” performance below.
Here’s the band’s full setlist from the Hershey, PA gig:
Setlist:
The Grudge
Parabola
Schism
Opiate
Ænema
Descending
Jambi
Forty-Six & 2
Third Eye
Set 2:
Drum Solo
Eulogy (first since 2001)
Sweat
(-) Ions
Stinkfist
Tool’s tour resumes Sunday night with a headlining appearance at Boston Calling. Dates run through the end of June, culminating with a one-day mini-fest in San Bernardino, CA.
Tool 2017 Tour Dates:
05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/30 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena *
05/31 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre *
06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center *
06/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *
06/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *
06/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #
06/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #
06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
06/17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #
06/18 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center #
06/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #
06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #
06/24 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre ^
* = w/ Once and Future Band
# = w/ The Crystal Method
^ = w/ Primus, Melvins, Clutch, Fantômas, and The Crystal Method DJ Set