Tool just kicked off a North American tour which sees the band visiting cities they haven’t played in well over a decade. Apparently they’ll also be dusting off some songs they haven’t played in years, as they performed the Ænima’s “Eulogy” for the first time in 16 years during a recent gig in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Watch fan-shot footage above.

Update: You can also hear a full audio recording of Tool’s “Eulogy” performance below.

Here’s the band’s full setlist from the Hershey, PA gig:

Setlist:

The Grudge

Parabola

Schism

Opiate

Ænema

Descending

Jambi

Forty-Six & 2

Third Eye

Set 2:

Drum Solo

Eulogy (first since 2001)

Sweat

(-) Ions

Stinkfist

Tool’s tour resumes Sunday night with a headlining appearance at Boston Calling. Dates run through the end of June, culminating with a one-day mini-fest in San Bernardino, CA.

Tool 2017 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/30 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena *

05/31 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre *

06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center *

06/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

06/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

06/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

06/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

06/17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre #

06/18 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center #

06/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #

06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #

06/24 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre ^

* = w/ Once and Future Band

# = w/ The Crystal Method

^ = w/ Primus, Melvins, Clutch, Fantômas, and The Crystal Method DJ Set