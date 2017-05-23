Misfits’ Top 10 Songs

Note: This feature originally ran ahead of the Misfits’ 2016 reunion and returns from the grave for Danzig’s new album, Black Laden Crown.

With singer Glenn Danzig’s inimitable voice and love affair with countless horror films, the Misfits rose to prominence in the late ‘70s/early ‘80s as one of punk rock’s most explosive acts. But as with any relationship built upon chaos, there were fights — lots of fights. After just two albums, 1982’s Walk Among Us and 1983’s Earth A.D./Wolf’s Blood, Danzig and only consistent member Jerry “Jerry Only” Caiafa parted ways, but not before establishing themselves as punk rock royalty.

Although the Misfits reformed in 1995 with a new lineup and released five more albums (including 1997’s Static Age, originally recorded in 1978), Danzig refused to rejoin the group. Now, 33 years later, the Misfits are finally reuniting with Danzig at the helm, Jerry Only back on bass, and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein on guitar, something they said would “never happen.” In honor of this momentous occasion, here are our picks for the 10 best Misfits songs ever spawned.

__________________________________________________________

10. “Helena”

Famous Monsters (1999)

Once Danzig was gone, singer Michale Graves took over vocal duties. Post-Danzig Misfits reveals a “softer side” to the group. On “Helena”, Graves is seemingly lamenting over a lost lover, but in actuality he’s talking about cutting the mysterious woman open. “Cutting with a knife/ Her blood is spilling everywhere/ She will be my wife,” he proclaims — as if it’s just another Saturday night activity, you know, like crossword puzzles or a game of Spades.

__________________________________________________________