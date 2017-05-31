Top Songs of the Month: HAIM, Roger Waters, and Future

Rarely can music fans come together and reach a consensus on the state of music today. One person’s musical bull market is often another’s end of the world as we know it, and then there’s the middle ground where we just shrug and go listen to OK Computer for the 3,000th time. And that’s fine. We all process living in this at-our-fingertips age differently, where there’s more than ever (from wherever and whenever) to embrace, dismiss, or “meh” at. Truthfully, I probably spent more time in 1987 than I did in 2016 last year music-wise, but months like May keep me firmly in the present. There are fresh faces, welcome returns, and artists both carving out and capping off legacies that we’ll be talking about for years to come. I dare you to look through the list of songs that follows and not find something that makes you thankful that you just pushed <play>. And if not, then scamper back to whatever does make you feel that way. It’s all good, and we’ll try again together next month.

–Matt Melis

Editorial Director

__________________________________________________________