Two years after Star Trek: Discovery was first announced, CBS has finally released a full trailer for the TV reboot, which will air on the CBS All Access video-on-demand service. The nearly two-and-a half-minute clip pulls the curtain back on a story set a decade before Captain Kirk and Spock ventured out in the Enterprise.

The trailer opens with Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) as Captain Philippa Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead) as First Officer Michael Burnham trekking across a desert planet. In conversation, Georgiou tells Burnham it’s time to take her own command ship. Suddenly, they’re transported to the bridge of the Discovery, where the crew discovers “an object of unknown origin.” Soon, the ship engages with the Klingons and the trailer quickly moves forward into a series of teasers for the plot to come, featuring a seemingly more militant Starfleet than the original 1966 Stark Trek show.

CBS Interactive president Marc DeBevoise unveiled the trailer as part of CBS’ Upfront presentation Wednesday in New York. He also announced that the episode order has been upped to 15 episodes for season one. The premiere episode will air on both the broadcast CBS channel and CBS All Access this fall. All subsequent episodes will stream exclusively on CBS All Access.

Previously, The Office’s Rainn Wilson was announced to portray the villainous character, Harry Mudd. Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) will play the captain of the Starship Discovery, while James Frain (True Blood) is set to portray Sarek, a Vulcan astrophysicist and Spock’s father. Yeoh will be a recurring actor as Georgiou, captain of another ship called the Shenzhou.

Star Trek: Discovery marks CBS All Access’ second original scripted series, following The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight. Unfortunately, there’s no firm release date beyond this fall, but at least that gives Trekkies plenty of time to speculate on the series plot in the meantime.