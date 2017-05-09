The latest project from enigmatic artist Banksy comes in the form of Walled Off Hotel, a full-service hotel located in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Its opening coincides with the 100-year anniversary of Britain’s occupation of Palestine, which kick-started a century’s worth of conflict in the region. With windows overlooking the wall separating the Palestinian territory from Israel, the hotel lauds itself as having “the worst view in the world.”

Inside the hotel is a far different story, however. Guest rooms were curated by Sami Musa, Dominique Petrin, and Banksy himself, designed to be like living inside a work of art. There’s also a colonial-themed piano bar, which houses an automated player piano featuring original scores from Massive Attack’s 3D, Flea, and Hans Zimmer. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross also contributed “new and old material” to be played nightly at the lounge. One such arrangement, “Green Lines”, can be streamed below.

Banksy intends to keep the hotel open through the end of the year. You can find more info and book your own stay here.