True Romance soundtrack gets deluxe vinyl box set release for 25th anniversary

In the midst of changing cinematic history with Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino found time to pen the violent but sweet love story True Romance in 1993. Like many of Tarantino’s films, music plays a large role in the narrative, featuring selections from Hans Zimmer, Soundgarden, and Robert Palmer. Now, to celebrate the cult classic’s 25th anniversary, the film’s soundtrack is getting a deluxe vinyl release on July 7th via Wargod/Real Gone Music.

Despite the soundtrack’s notoriety, this will mark its first legit release on vinyl (there was a South Korean release of “dubious origin”), and they went all out with the presentation. The deluxe package comes in either Clarence-inspired “king gold” vinyl (limited to 297 copies), Alabama-inspired clear with aqua and pink splatter vinyl (limited to 686), or white blood splatter vinyl (limited to 2,000).

The spiffy looking LPs are packaged inside a gorgeous gatefold album jacket featuring commissioned, custom art work by Rafal Wechterowicz (Mastodon, Metallica). True Romance fans can also look forward to enamel pins featuring various characters from the film, two pairs of sunglasses, a slipmat with movie art, a postcard from the film’s main characters, and various other ephemera from the movie.

Pre-order the album here, and check out the full tracklist and some of the artwork below.

True Romance Soundtrack:

Side Clarence:

01. Hans Zimmer – You’re So Cool

02. Charlie Sexton – Graceland

03. John Waite – In Dreams

04. Charles & Eddie – Wounded Bird

05. Nymphomania – I Want Your Body

06. Hans Zimmer – Stars at Dawn

Side Alabama:

01. Shelby Lynne – I Need A Heart To Come Home To

02. Delibes – Viens Mallika Sous le Dome Edais from Lakme

03. Robert Palmer – (Love Is) The Tender Trap

04. Soundgarden – Outshined

05. Hans Zimmer – Amid the Chaos of the Day

06. Chris Isaak – Two Hearts

A box office flop when it was initially released, part of True Romance’s lasting impact as a classic is its amazing cast. Directed by Tony Scott, the film sees Brad Pitt, Christopher Walken, Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Samuel L. Jackson, James Gandolfini and Michael Rapaport in supporting roles they absolutely crush. It also features a perfect Gary Oldman as Alabama’s (Patricia Arquette) flamboyantly ruthless one-eyed pimp Drexl Spivey. In this writer’s opinion, the whole deluxe package is worth purchasing just to get the pin with Drexl’s smiling mug on it.