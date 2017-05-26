Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk is a new full-length documentary covering over 30 years of history of the California Bay Area’s punk scene, with a focus on the emergence of Berkeley’s 924 Gilman Street music collective. The Godfather of Punk himself, Iggy Pop, narrates the film.

The documentary was directed and produced by Corbett Redford, with Green Day serving as executive producers. It will have its world premiere on the opening night of the 16th San Francisco Documentary Film Festival on May 31st. Subsequently, there will be screenings in tandem with the US leg of Green Day’s Revolution Radio World Tour. There will also be a theatrical campaign launching in New York City in late July, followed by a run in Los Angeles in mid-September. In anticipation, a full trailer has been unveiled.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Noodles of The Offspring, Kirk Hammett of Metallica, Jello Biafra of Dead Kennedys, Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill, The Julie Ruin), and Tim Armstrong (Operation Ivy, Rancid) all make appearances in the jam-packed trailer. Spliced between their fond memories of the scene are images of the type of mayhem that went on at 924 Gilman Street, from confetti parties to tricycle races. Watch the full thing above.

“Turn It Around gave us the opportunity to tell the story of the East Bay punk rock scene, a scene that’s a sacred thing to me, Mike and Tré and to a lot of others who were there at the founding and who helped to shape the genre,” Billie Joe Armstrong shared via press release. “We’re proud to bring the history of this movement to the world and hope the film inspires people to create their own music and to build an artistic community.”

You can see a full list of upcoming screenings at the film’s website.