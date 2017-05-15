U2 were in Seattle on Sunday night for the second date of their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour. The trek finds the Irish rockers performing the iconic record in its entirety, but last night fans at Centurylink Field got an extra treat. During the album-closing song “Mothers of the Disappeared”, Bono called out, “Where is Eddie Vedder? Spirit of Seattle, spirit of Chicago, spirit of America. Where’s Eddie?” Out walked the Pearl Jam frontman to share a hug with Bono and take a verse for his own.
That wasn’t all, as Bono also welcomed tour openers Mumford and Sons for the song’s “Ohh” outro. Check out video of the performance above. A further clip captured by CoS contributor Dusty Henry is embedded below.
Setlist:
Sunday Bloody Sunday
New Year’s Day
A Sort of Homecoming
Bad
Pride (In the Name of Love)
The Joshua Tree:
Where the Streets Have No Name
I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
With or Without You
Bullet the Blue Sky
Running to Stand Still
Red Hill Mining Town
In God’s Country
Trip Through Your Wires
One Tree Hill
Exit
Mothers of the Disappeared (with Eddie Vedder and Mumford and Sons)
Encore:
Beautiful Day
Elevation
Ultraviolet (Light My Way)
One
Encore 2:
Miss Sarajevo (Passengers cover)
The Little Things That Give You Away
I Will Follow