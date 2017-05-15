U2 were in Seattle on Sunday night for the second date of their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour. The trek finds the Irish rockers performing the iconic record in its entirety, but last night fans at Centurylink Field got an extra treat. During the album-closing song “Mothers of the Disappeared”, Bono called out, “Where is Eddie Vedder? Spirit of Seattle, spirit of Chicago, spirit of America. Where’s Eddie?” Out walked the Pearl Jam frontman to share a hug with Bono and take a verse for his own.

That wasn’t all, as Bono also welcomed tour openers Mumford and Sons for the song’s “Ohh” outro. Check out video of the performance above. A further clip captured by CoS contributor Dusty Henry is embedded below.

Holy shit Eddie Vedder showed up during the U2 show rn pic.twitter.com/FkuxbTo95X — Dusty Henry (@MrDustyHenry) May 15, 2017

Setlist:

Sunday Bloody Sunday

New Year’s Day

A Sort of Homecoming

Bad

Pride (In the Name of Love)

The Joshua Tree:

Where the Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

With or Without You

Bullet the Blue Sky

Running to Stand Still

Red Hill Mining Town

In God’s Country

Trip Through Your Wires

One Tree Hill

Exit

Mothers of the Disappeared (with Eddie Vedder and Mumford and Sons)

Encore:

Beautiful Day

Elevation

Ultraviolet (Light My Way)

One

Encore 2:

Miss Sarajevo (Passengers cover)

The Little Things That Give You Away

I Will Follow