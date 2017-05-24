U2 visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night for their only television appearance promoting The Joshua Tree’s 30th anniversary and celebratory world tour. As such, the band treated the late-night crowd to a performance of the seminal album track, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, with the accompaniment from a gospel choir (which you watch here). They also offered the TV debut of “The Little Things That Give You Away”, a brand new song from their forthcoming album, Songs of Experience. The band has been playing the track on the regular since kicking off their Joshua Tree tour, but this obviously marks our best recording of it yet. Watch above.

In addition to the two performances, the members of U2 also participated in a Q&A with Kimmel. They touched on a variety of topics, including the time they opened for themselves while disguised as a country group, when we can expect to hear Songs of Experience (sometime in the next 27 years, The Edge joked), and why Bruce Springsteen warned them against appearing on television. They also spoke about more serious subjects, including the Manchester terror attack and the presidency of Donald Trump. Watch the relevant clips below.