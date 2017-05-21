Featured photos by​ Eric Ta (Chris Cornell) and Philip Cosores (U2)

U2 are currently in the middle of a tour marking the 30th anniversary of their classic Joshua Tree album. At last night’s stop in Pasadena, California, however, the concert went from a celebratory tone to a mournful one as the band took time honor Chris Cornell. The Irish rock icons dedicated “Running to Stand Still” to the late Seattle legend.

“For the lion that was Chris Cornell, tonight we send a prayer to his lioness, to Vicky,” Bono said as he introduced the song. He continued, mentioning each of Cornell’s children, “And to Christopher and Toni and Lilly, the whole family. A beautiful, sweet soul, Chris Cornell.” Watch video of the dedication and performance above.

U2 also played Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” over the loud speaker prior to the concert’s start.

