U2 kick off Joshua Tree Tour with rarities and brand new song: Setlist + Video

Photo by Philip Cosores

To coincide with the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree, U2 are waxing nostalgic with full live performances of the album. The tour kicked off last night at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Beyond playing The Joshua Tree in full, the band dusted off “A Sort of Homecoming”, the first track from The Unforgettable Fire, for the first time in 16 years. They also performed the Achtung Baby song “Ultraviolet (Light My Way)” for the first time in six years. Most notably, however, was the debut of a brand new song called “The Little Things That Give You Away”, which the band introduced as the first track from their upcoming album, Songs of Experience. Watch fan-shot footage and check out the evening’s full setlist below.

Setlist:

Sunday Bloody Sunday

New Year’s Day

A Sort of Homecoming (First performance since November 16, 2001)

MLK (First performance since October 8, 2010)

Pride (In the Name of Love)

The Joshua Tree:

Where the Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

With or Without You

Bullet the Blue Sky

Running to Stand Still (First performance since July 15, 2005)

Red Hill Mining Town (Live Debut)

In God’s Country

Trip Through Your Wires (First performance since December 20, 1987)

One Tree Hill (First performance since July 5, 2011)

Exit (First performance since October 18, 1989)

Mothers of the Disappeared (First performance since September 15, 2010)

Encore:

Beautiful Day

Elevation

Ultraviolet (Light My Way) (First performance since July 9, 2011)

One

Miss Sarajevo (Passengers cover) (First performance since July 30, 2011)

The Little Things That Give You Away (Live Debut; Songs of Experience track)

U2 2017 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field *

05/17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl #

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl #

05/24 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium #

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium #

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #

06/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field #

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/11 – Miami, Fl @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ^

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field #

06/20 – Washington, DC @ FedExField #

06/23 – Toronto, ONT @ Rogers Centre #

06/25 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium #

06/28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

06/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

07/01 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium ^

07/08 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %

07/09 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %

07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympic Stadium %

07/15 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %

07/16 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %

07/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium %

07/22 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park %

07/25 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %

07/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %

07/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %

07/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %

08/01 – Brussels, BE @ Stade Roi-Baudoin %

* = w/ Mumford & Sons

# = w/ The Lumineers

^ = w/ OneRepublic

% = w/ Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds