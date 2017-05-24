U2 are in the midst of their massive Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour. With a couple days off between their recent Los Angeles gig and Wednesday night’s performance in Houston, the iconic band stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for their only US television appearance supporting the tour.

Unfortunately, the appearance wasn’t all nostalgia and late-night laughs. Given that U2’s Dublin home is just an hour plane ride across the Irish Sea to Manchester, England, Kimmel was compelled to ask about the recent Manchester Arena terror attack. “They hate music. They hate women. They even hate little girls,” Bono responded. “They hate everything that we love. And the worst of humanity was on view in Manchester last night. But so was the best, as people took perfect strangers into their houses and queued up for blood banks. Manchester has an undefeatable spirit, I can assure you.”

Toward the end of the interview, as the band was discussing Joshua Tree’s iconic visuals, a backline was suddenly wheeled out and the band launched into a surprise performance of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”. “We want to play for you now a gospel song with a restless spirit,” Bono said in introducing the performance, which included the accompaniment of a choir planted in the audience. If this isn’t healing music, I don’t know what is.

U2 2017 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium #

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium #

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #

06/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field #

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/11 – Miami, Fl @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ^

06/16 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium ^

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field #

06/20 – Washington, DC @ FedExField #

06/23 – Toronto, ONT @ Rogers Centre #

06/25 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium #

06/28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

06/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

07/01 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium ^

07/08 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %

07/09 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %

07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympic Stadium %

07/15 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %

07/16 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %

07/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium %

07/22 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park %

07/25 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %

07/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %

07/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %

07/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %

08/01 – Brussels, BE @ Stade Roi-Baudoin %

# = w/ The Lumineers

^ = w/ OneRepublic

% = w/ Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds