Next month will see Warner Bros. release a deluxe reissue of Prince’s beloved classic Purple Rain. The collection features six tracks that have never seen the light of day, including the recently shared “Electric Intercourse”. Today, another one of those rarities has been unveiled, and it’s a case of two for the price of one.

“Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden” is a mashup of two songs Prince and The Revolution would often splice together live. Though “Our Destiny” has been heard as a bootleg before, this fully produced version finds keyboardist Lisa Coleman’s vocals ringing clearer than ever. The song segues smoothly into the upbeat “Roadhouse Garden”, which finds Prince backed by Coleman and Matt “Dr.” Fink.

The tracks were recorded at a June 7th, 1984 performance at Minneapolis’ First Avenue. That date marked Prince’s 26th birthday and came just a few weeks before Purple Rain was released.

Take a listen to the newly unearthed recording below.

The Purple Rain reissue is due out June 23rd and will be available in Deluxe and Deluxe – Expanded Edition versions. Both editions will feature the 10-track From The Vault & Previously Unreleased CD. The release comes just weeks after Prince’s estate and family blocked the Deliverance EP from issued. Though the title track is still available, the estate put up a stern legal battle that prevented the full thing from being released — apparently because the family wanted to trickle the music out during their planned reality TV show.