In an effort to show that Donald Trump is in touch with the everyday man, video of him driving a car (!) conveniently resurfaced on Melania Trump’s Facebook page today. The footage dates back to 2014 and shows Trump at the wheel of a $500,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom. His family sits in silence as Taylor Swift’s “Black Space” plays aloud from the car’s stereo. Not at all cringeworthy or uncomfortable!