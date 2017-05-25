Vince Staples and Danny Brown to open Gorillaz’s North American tour

Photos by Heather Kaplan (Staples), David Brendan Hall (Albarn), Philip Cosores (Brown)

In the coming months, Gorillaz will tour North America in support of their latest album, Humanz. They’ll be joined on the road by two of their album’s collaborators: Vince Staples and Danny Brown. The MCs will open a number of the band’s dates scheduled for July, September, and October.

Check out Gorillaz’s complete tour schedule below.

Gorillaz 2017 Tour Dates:

06/02 – St. Albans, UK @ The Alban Arena

06/04 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall

06/10 – Margate, UK @ Demon Dayz Festival

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

07/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *

07/15 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Summer Festival

07/17 – Colombia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

07/28-30 – Icheon, KR @ Valley Rock Music & Arts Festival

07/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

09/15-17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium *^

09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *^

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center

10/05 – Los Angeles CA @ The Forum *

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

11/01 – Esch Sur Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

11/02 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

11/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

11/05 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet

11/08 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

11/09 – Geneva, CH @ Arena

11/11 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/13 – Budapest, HU @ Aréna

11/14 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

11/18 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

11/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

11/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/22 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

11/25 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

11/27 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

11/29 – Glasgow, UK @ Hydro

12/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

12/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

12/04 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

12/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

* = w/ Vince Staples

^ = w/ Danny Brown

On Humanz, Staples guests on the track “Ascension” and Brown is featured on “Submission”. Take a listen to both songs below.