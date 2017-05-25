Vince Staples and Danny Brown to open Gorillaz’s North American tour

Photos by Heather Kaplan (Staples), David Brendan Hall (Albarn), Philip Cosores (Brown)
In the coming months, Gorillaz will tour North America in support of their latest album, Humanz. They’ll be joined on the road by two of their album’s collaborators: Vince Staples and Danny Brown. The MCs will open a number of the band’s dates scheduled for July, September, and October.
Check out Gorillaz’s complete tour schedule below.
Gorillaz 2017 Tour Dates:
06/02 – St. Albans, UK @ The Alban Arena
06/04 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall
06/10 – Margate, UK @ Demon Dayz Festival
07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *
07/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *
07/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *
07/15 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Summer Festival
07/17 – Colombia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^
07/28-30 – Icheon, KR @ Valley Rock Music & Arts Festival
07/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
09/15-17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music & Arts Festival
09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *
09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium *^
09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *^
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/30 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center
10/05 – Los Angeles CA @ The Forum *
10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival
10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
11/01 – Esch Sur Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
11/02 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
11/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
11/05 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet
11/08 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
11/09 – Geneva, CH @ Arena
11/11 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/13 – Budapest, HU @ Aréna
11/14 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
11/18 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
11/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
11/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/22 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
11/25 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
11/27 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
11/29 – Glasgow, UK @ Hydro
12/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
12/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
12/04 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
12/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
* = w/ Vince Staples
^ = w/ Danny Brown
On Humanz, Staples guests on the track “Ascension” and Brown is featured on “Submission”. Take a listen to both songs below.