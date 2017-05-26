Photo by​ David Brendan Hall

​​Ernest Greene has marked the return of his Washed Out moniker with a fresh single, “Get Lost”. The hazy song, punctuated with dizzying sax and plucky piano notes, is the first new material from the project since 2013’s Paracosm. Notably, the track was released on Stones Throw as opposed to Washed Out’s usual label home, Sub Pop. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

“Get Lost” also happens to be the name of Washed Out’s upcoming tour. The short trek takes place in the Southeastern US this July, and you can find the full schedule below.

Washed Out 2017 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

07/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

07/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

07/11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

07/13 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

07/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live

07/15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse