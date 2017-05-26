Menu
Washed Out invites you to “Get Lost” on new single — listen

Plus, producer Ernest Greene announces a short run of US tour dates

by
on May 26, 2017, 10:22am
Photo by​ David Brendan Hall

​​Ernest Greene has marked the return of his Washed Out moniker with a fresh single, “Get Lost”. The hazy song, punctuated with dizzying sax and plucky piano notes, is the first new material from the project since 2013’s Paracosm. Notably, the track was released on Stones Throw as opposed to Washed Out’s usual label home, Sub Pop. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

“Get Lost” also happens to be the name of Washed Out’s upcoming tour. The short trek takes place in the Southeastern US this July, and you can find the full schedule below.

Washed Out 2017 Tour Dates:
07/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
07/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
07/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
07/11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
07/13 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
07/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live
07/15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

