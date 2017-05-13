Watch our live webcast of Andy Shauf and Julia Jacklin’s performance at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall

Singer-songwriters Andy Shauf and Julia Jacklin will join forces for a gig at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall on Saturday, May 13th. Consequence of Sound and Audiotree.tv are teaming up to live stream both musicians’ sets. Fans can watch live on our Facebook page beginning at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Shauf will be supporting his 2016 album, The Party, which was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize in his native Canada. The Australian-born Jacklin released her debut full-length, Don’t Let the Kids Win, back in October and she’ll be playing selections from the album during tonight’s set.