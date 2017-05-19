Wavves release new album You’re Welcome: Stream/download

Today, Wavves celebrate the release of their latest album, You’re Welcome. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full below.

You’re Welcome marks the sixth album for the Nathan Williams-led pop punk outfit. It follows the band’s pair of 2015 releases, V and the Cloud Nothings collaboration No Life For Me, and last year’s split single with Weezer.

The new record is the first solo Wavves LP issued through the group’s own Ghost Ramp imprint. After putting out their last two full-lengths with Warner Bros., Wavves decided to part ways with the “poorly run” major label. “It was anarchy,” Williams explained. “Nobody knew what they were doing. Turnover rate was like an American Apparel. It was really all cons — unless you’re a cash cow.”

As for the LP’s varied musical inspirations, Williams told DIY Mag: “I kind of jumped around genres and there were a few production tricks. I wanted to do something different.” He added, “It’s never fun doing the same thing over and over again. I wanted to avoid making another pop-punk or garage record.” On hand to help with the more hardcore cuts, such as the blistering, quick-fire “No Shade”, was Fucked Up frontman Damian Abraham.

You’re Welcome Artwork:

You’re Welcome Tracklist:

01. Daisy

02. You’re Welcome

03. No Shade

04. Million Enemies

05. Hollowed Out

06. Come to the Valley

07. Animal

08. Stupid in Love

09. Exercise

10. Under

11. Dreams of Grandeur

12. I Love You