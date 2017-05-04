Menu
Wavves share new fast-paced rocker, “No Shade” — listen

The latest preview of their forthcoming album, You're Welcome

by
on May 04, 2017, 12:45am
0 comments

Ever since Wavves announced the May 19th release date for their sixth studio album, You’re Welcome, Nathan Williams & co. have pumped out singles at a breakneck pace. Today, they’re back with another scorcher, “No Shade”.

Much like the previous offering “You’re Welcome”, the two-minute track is a fast-paced rocker. Its fuzzy guitars and urgent percussion serve as a backdrop for Williams’ dreamy vocals. On the other hand, “No Shade” stands in stark contrast to the glam of “Million Enemies” and its David Bowie-inspired video.

Take a listen to “No Shade” below.


(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

Wavves are currently on a North American spring tour in support of their follow-up to V.

