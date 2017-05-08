Waxahatchee announces North American summer tour dates

Photo by​ Ben Kaye

​​Having just wrapped up a tour with New Pornographers, Waxahatchee is already set to head back out on the road. Katie Crutchfield’s indie rock project has announced a new, full-band North American trek that will take up the majority of her summer.

The new dates come in support of Waxahatchee’s forthcoming album, Out in the Storm, due out July 14th. That’s the same day the tour kicks off with a record release show at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, where fellow Philly locals Cayetana will serve as openers alongside Baltimore’s Snail Mail. Though the latter will only hang around for select shows, the former will be with Waxahatchee through an August 2nd gig in Sante Fe. Beginning with the August 4th date in Dallas, Palehound and Outer Spaces will step in as supporting acts for the rest of the tour.

Check out Waxahatchee’s full itinerary below. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, May 12th.

Waxahatchee 2017 Tour Dates:

05/21 – New York, NY @ Vulture Fest *

06/21-25 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

07/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

07/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #

07/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

07/20 – Madison, WI @ High Noon #

07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock ^

07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune ^

07/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial ^

07/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent ^

08/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

08/02 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf #

08/04 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada &

08/05 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk &

08/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall &

08/07 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s &

08/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn &

08/10 – Athens, GA @ Athens Pop Fest

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &

08/12 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art %

08/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle &

08/14 – Nashville, NC @ Third Man Records &

08/15 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon &

08/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club &

08/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace &

08/18 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater &

08/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale ~

09/01 – Gdansk, PL @ Soundrive Festival

09/03 – North Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/04 – London, UK @ The Garage

09/05 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

09/06 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/07 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

09/08 – Heer, BE @ Deep in the Woods

09/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Batofar

09/12 – Lyon, FR @ Le Periscope

09/13 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

09/14 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

09/15 – Capri, IT @ Mattatoio

09/16 – Milano, IT @ Biko

09/17 – Munich, DE @ Milla

09/18 – Ljubljana, SI @ Gala Hala

09/19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

09/20 – Prague, CZ @ Klub 007

09/22 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/24 – Lund, SE @ Mejerit

09/25 – Göteborg, SE @ Pustervik

09/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Obaren

09/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09/28 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

09/29 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

10/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

* = w/ Allison Crutchfield

# = w/ Cayetana and Snail Mail

^ = w/ Cayetana

& = w/ Palehound and Outer Spaces

% = w/ Superchunk and Ex Hex

~ = w/ Outer Spaces

Revisit the video for Out in the Storm single “Silver” below.