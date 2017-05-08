Waxahatchee announces North American summer tour dates

Photo by Ben Kaye
Having just wrapped up a tour with New Pornographers, Waxahatchee is already set to head back out on the road. Katie Crutchfield’s indie rock project has announced a new, full-band North American trek that will take up the majority of her summer.
The new dates come in support of Waxahatchee’s forthcoming album, Out in the Storm, due out July 14th. That’s the same day the tour kicks off with a record release show at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, where fellow Philly locals Cayetana will serve as openers alongside Baltimore’s Snail Mail. Though the latter will only hang around for select shows, the former will be with Waxahatchee through an August 2nd gig in Sante Fe. Beginning with the August 4th date in Dallas, Palehound and Outer Spaces will step in as supporting acts for the rest of the tour.
Check out Waxahatchee’s full itinerary below. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, May 12th.
Waxahatchee 2017 Tour Dates:
05/21 – New York, NY @ Vulture Fest *
06/21-25 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #
07/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #
07/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #
07/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
07/20 – Madison, WI @ High Noon #
07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock ^
07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune ^
07/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial ^
07/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^
07/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^
07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent ^
08/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^
08/02 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf #
08/04 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada &
08/05 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk &
08/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall &
08/07 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s &
08/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn &
08/10 – Athens, GA @ Athens Pop Fest
08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &
08/12 – Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art %
08/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle &
08/14 – Nashville, NC @ Third Man Records &
08/15 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon &
08/16 – Detroit, MI @ El Club &
08/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace &
08/18 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater &
08/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale ~
09/01 – Gdansk, PL @ Soundrive Festival
09/03 – North Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/04 – London, UK @ The Garage
09/05 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
09/06 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
09/07 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
09/08 – Heer, BE @ Deep in the Woods
09/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Batofar
09/12 – Lyon, FR @ Le Periscope
09/13 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
09/14 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
09/15 – Capri, IT @ Mattatoio
09/16 – Milano, IT @ Biko
09/17 – Munich, DE @ Milla
09/18 – Ljubljana, SI @ Gala Hala
09/19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
09/20 – Prague, CZ @ Klub 007
09/22 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/24 – Lund, SE @ Mejerit
09/25 – Göteborg, SE @ Pustervik
09/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Obaren
09/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
09/28 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
09/29 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
10/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
* = w/ Allison Crutchfield
# = w/ Cayetana and Snail Mail
^ = w/ Cayetana
& = w/ Palehound and Outer Spaces
% = w/ Superchunk and Ex Hex
~ = w/ Outer Spaces
Revisit the video for Out in the Storm single “Silver” below.