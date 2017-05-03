Photo by David Brendan Hall

As Katie Crutchfield’s latest project as Waxahatchee, Out in the Storm, approaches its July 14th release date, the indie folk singer has shared a new non-album cut. Entitled “No Curse”, the song debuted via the latest episode of the “Shaking Through” documentary series.

“No Curse” was recorded the day after 45’s inauguration, which gave the session a heightened importance. “It’s so important to make art and be visible as an artist,” Crutchfield shared. “In moments of political turmoil, you should bring your skills to the table in a way that affects change or benefits people.”

Fittingly, the new song is a defiant, anthemic rock number featuring crunchy guitars and Crutchfield’s cathartic vocals. “You got lost, you skim off the top/ You tell yourself it’s something it’s not/ It’s not me, it’s no curse or disease.” Check out the music video for “No Curse” up top.

For more insight into the recording process, watch Waxahatchee’s “Shaking Through” documentary video below.

Out in the Storm is out July 14th through Merge Records. Pre-order it here.