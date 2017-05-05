Menu
Ween, Sleater-Kinney, Ride, and more to play Music Tastes Good Festival 2017

Plus: Digable Planets, Dr. Octagon, of Montreal, Alvvays, Charles Bradley & His Extra Ordinaires, Peaches, and more

on May 05, 2017, 1:01pm
From September 30th – October 1st, Santa Monica’s KCRW will put on Music Tastes Good. The two-day music, food, and art festival goes down at Long Beach’s Marina Green Park.

Ween and Sleater-Kinney are this year’s headliners, playing alongside other formidable acts like Ride, Digable Planets, Dr. Octagon, of Montreal (performing Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer?), Alvvays, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Peaches, Joyce Manor, and Jay Som.

Also playing are Los Lobos, Big Freedia, Protomartyr, !!!, Dengue Fever, Slaves, Vinyl Williams, Kate Tempest, Old 97’s, BRONCHO, Y La Bama, Parade of Lights, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12th.

