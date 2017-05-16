Weezer have been teasing a new album for the last several months. Back in March, they first previewed the self-titled “White Album” follow-up with “Feels Like Summer”, a track they subsequently played on Kimmel later that month. Last night, the band continued to build up the hype by again performing the melodic, seasonal single on The Tonight Show.
Led by Rivers Cuomo’s airy, soaring vocals, Weezer sounded ready to finally bid farewell to chilly sweater weather. Check out the replay above.
Cuomo and co. will likely bring out more new material on their huge summer tour. The trek includes stops at a number of festivals, including Boston Calling, KAABOO Del Mar Festival, and The Meadows Music Festival in NYC.
Weezer 2017 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/16 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Music Festival
06/25 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend
07/14 – Red Wing, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
07/15 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/22 – Martindale, TX @ Float Fest
08/20 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ The Big Festival
08/26 – Neuvo Leon, MX @ Hellow Music Festival
09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest
09/15-17 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar Festival
09/15-17 – Queens, NY @ The Meadows Music Festival
10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk
10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
10/23 – Leeds, UK @ Academy
10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena