Weezer have been teasing a new album for the last several months. Back in March, they first previewed the self-titled “White Album” follow-up with “Feels Like Summer”, a track they subsequently played on Kimmel later that month. Last night, the band continued to build up the hype by again performing the melodic, seasonal single on The Tonight Show.

Led by Rivers Cuomo’s airy, soaring vocals, Weezer sounded ready to finally bid farewell to chilly sweater weather. Check out the replay above.

Cuomo and co. will likely bring out more new material on their huge summer tour. The trek includes stops at a number of festivals, including Boston Calling, KAABOO Del Mar Festival, and The Meadows Music Festival in NYC.

Weezer 2017 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/16 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Music Festival

06/25 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

07/14 – Red Wing, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

07/15 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/22 – Martindale, TX @ Float Fest

08/20 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ The Big Festival

08/26 – Neuvo Leon, MX @ Hellow Music Festival

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

09/15-17 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar Festival

09/15-17 – Queens, NY @ The Meadows Music Festival

10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk

10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

10/23 – Leeds, UK @ Academy

10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena