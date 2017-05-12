Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, the forthcoming Dreamworks adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s bestselling children’s book series, barrels into theaters in a few weeks, bringing with it a brand new song from “Weird Al” Yankovic, whose bright, humorous anthems make for a perfect pairing with the irreverence of an underpants-based superhero.

Titled “Captain Underpants Theme Song”, the track helps set the stage for the film’s story, which finds a pair of tricksters hypnotizing their school’s principal into thinking he’s the namesake superhero. It’s an appropriately epic tune that should have kids declaring it’s “wedgie power time!” whenever possible. Watch the video for it above.

Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Thomas Middleditch, and Nick Kroll lend their voices to the film, which arrives on June 2nd. The soundtrack to Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie arrives on the same day, and also features a new track from Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett, “Saturday”. Lil Yachty’s cover of Yello’s “Oh Yeah” is also included, as is Adam Lambert’s take on Aretha Franklin’s “Think”.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Artwork:

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Tracklist:

01. “Weird Al” Yankovic – “Captain Underpants Theme Song”

02. Andy Grammer – “A Friend Like You”

03. Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch – “Saturday (Cast Version)”

04. Adam Lambert – “Think”

05. The Students of Jerome Horwitz Elementary School – “1812 Ofarture”

06. Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch and Ed Helms– “Hallelujah”

07. Lil Yachty – “Oh Yeah”

08. Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids – “Saturday”

09. Theodore Shapiro – “Comic Book Opening (Score from Captain Underpants)”

10. Theodore Shapiro – “Saving The Day (Score from Captain Underpants)”

11. Theodore Shapiro – “The Prank For Good (Score from Captain Underpants)”

